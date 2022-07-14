Fallen power line leads to fire at Bullard lumber yard

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - A fallen power line is to blame for a fire that got into the product at a Bullard lumber yard.

According to Joe Nix, Battalion Chief for Smith County ESD 2, the power line fell while storms were moving through causing the grass to catch fire.

The fire then moved into the lumber product at the Maxwell Lumber Company off Highway 69.

Nix said the fire is now contained and controlled and crews are working to mop up hot spots.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.