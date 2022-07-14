County commissioner named among citations issued for attending Cherokee County cockfighting ring

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Arrests have been made and citations were issued to dozens of people accused of attending an illegal cockfighting ring.

The initial raid happened months ago on County Road 2638 in Alto in Cherokee County.

Police and Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies responded. Some high profile city officials are among those facing criminal charges.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person and wrote about 60 other citations. They are accused of attending and being a part of a cockfighting ring back in May. The sheriff’s office says another nine warrants are currently underway.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson says some of the attendees were high-profile city officials.

“One of the individuals we cited a citation to was a commissioner out of Morris County and that was for him being here at the cockfight,” Dickson says. “We’re working on a warrant on an ex-commissioner out of Houston County and hope to have him in custody over the next several weeks.”

According to the sheriff, the Morris County commissioner that received a citation was Todd Freeman.

Dickson says cockfighting rings have large amounts of money changing hands. Participants can potentially walk away with $50,000 of illegal gambling profit in their pockets.

97 roosters were seized. The county says they had to euthanize them to protect the county’s animal health.

“We were ordered by the judge to put down all of the roosters,” Dickson says.

Over the next few weeks, the sheriff anticipates nine additional warrants will be issued as the investigation continues.

“We hope to have the others in jail before August the 1st and start moving towards the prosecution side of it,” Dickson says.

We reached out to Morris County Commissioner Todd Freeman and we have not received a comment at this time.

Under Texas law, cockfighting is a misdemeanor punishable by fines and jail time depending on circumstances.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.