Complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms causes some damage in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some parts of East Texas took the good with the bad on Wednesday evening.

A complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms rumbled through parts of East Texas Wednesday night, providing some much-needed rainfall and rain-cooled air for some East Texans. However, those drenching thunderstorms also packed a punch as they came with some strong winds that knocked out power and did some damage along the way.

Residents in Marion county, especially south of Jefferson, reported power outages shortly after 7:30 p.m. this evening as a thunderstorm complex raced southward toward Marshall and areas in Harrison county.

There are numerous reports of downed trees and power lines throughout the city of Jefferson tonight.

Furthermore, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, there were reports of a large tree that fell on a boathouse along Big Cypress Bayou at the Turning Basin Riverboat Tours Facility in the southeast part of Jefferson.

We then got word from Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative that several power line poles were down near Crystal Lake, which is just west of Joaquin in far northeast Shelby county.

This follows the same storm complex that produced the damage and power outages in Jefferson that was further upstream before they dived south into Panola and Shelby counties this evening.

These power outages were likely caused by downburst winds, which occur when the downdraft part of a thunderstorm causes the winds to accelerate toward the ground. This can often time lead to some isolated pockets of strong, damaging wind gusts along the way.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.