Coffee City files suit to resume city business at council meetings

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Coffee City has filed a lawsuit in an effort to hold city council meetings.

Alderman Ray Ver Hey has provided a copy of a petition to KLTV.

The petition is filed with the district clerk’s office in Henderson County.

The petition requests the court allow the city council to operate business with two remaining aldermen and mayor or to appoint a third alderman, which would be enough to establish quorum.

The past three city council meetings have not been held because not enough members have appeared at the meeting to establish quorum.

Council members submitted resignations following a meeting in which Mayor Frank Serrato demanded Ver Hey leave a meeting after Ver Hey confronted Serrato over Serrato’s use of a WiFi hotspot using city funds.

Along with Ver Hey, Riley Standifer and Kevin Swanson resigned from the city council.

Ver Hey said he would decide his next action after meeting with his attorney.

Previously, the mayor responded to the no-shows in a video:

