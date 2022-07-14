Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cherokee County authorities make arrest, issue 60 citations in connection with cockfighting ring

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County authorities have made one new arrest and issued around 60 citations in connection with a recently upended cockfighting ring.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson also said they are in the process of obtaining nine additional warrants.

“We hope to have the others in jail before August the first and start moving toward the prosecution side of things,” said Dickson.

One individual cited for their attendance at the cockfight was a Morris County commissioner. Dickson said they also are working on obtaining a warrant for an ex-commissioner from Houston County.

“We hope to have him in custody over the next several weeks,” Dickson said.

As for the roosters used in the fights, Dickson said that a judge ordered them all to be put down.

The ring was raided on Saturday, May 21 when the Alto Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a cockfight taking place on County Road 2638. Authorities identified about 50 people and seized 97 roosters, nine trailers, and a truck from the property.

Previous reporting:

Cherokee County cockfighting ring broken up, arrests pending

