Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2-vehicle collision in Cherokee County leaves 1 driver dead

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash left one driver dead in Cherokee County.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 9:27 a.m. Tuesday, the driver of a Buick LeSabre was traveling northbound on US Highway 69 about six miles south of Jacksonville. While attempting to change lanes, the driver of the LeSabre failed to control its speed and struck the back left of a trailer being towed by the driver of a 2021 GMC Sierra pickup. The driver of the LeSabre then traveled across both lanes and struck the embankment, overturning onto its top.

The driver of the LeSabre, Derrell K. Bobbitt was transported to a Jacksonville hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
George Ethan Black was last seen on July 8 in Smith County.
Missing Larue man safe in Rusk County medical facility
Reducing Cattle Herds
Heat, drought causing East Texas ranchers to sell off cattle
Cherokee County Courthouse
Funds missing from Cherokee County tax office
CR 492 fire
Burn ban violation leads to grass fire in Lindale area

Latest News

Tyler Police Department officers are responding to a disturbance in downtown Tyler. (Source:...
Numerous lights out at Tyler intersections from storm
Downed trees and power lines were reported in Jefferson after storms moved through the area...
Complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms causes damage in East Texas
Five East Texas fire departments responded to a large grass fire in Wood County on Wednesday....
Grass fire damages three homes in Wood County
Three homes in Wood County were damaged Wednesday in a large grass fire that’s thought to have...
Two firefighters hospitalized after cigarette-sparked fire in Wood Co.