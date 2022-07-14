2-vehicle collision in Cherokee County leaves 1 driver dead

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash left one driver dead in Cherokee County.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 9:27 a.m. Tuesday, the driver of a Buick LeSabre was traveling northbound on US Highway 69 about six miles south of Jacksonville. While attempting to change lanes, the driver of the LeSabre failed to control its speed and struck the back left of a trailer being towed by the driver of a 2021 GMC Sierra pickup. The driver of the LeSabre then traveled across both lanes and struck the embankment, overturning onto its top.

The driver of the LeSabre, Derrell K. Bobbitt was transported to a Jacksonville hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

