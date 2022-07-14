Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2 children killed in Smith County crash

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two children were killed in a crash in Smith County.

According to DPS, at 5:10 p.m. on July 5, a 2003 GMC Envoy was traveling north on FM 2661 while the driver of a Freightliner M2 was headed north on Highway 64 W.

DPS said the driver of the GMC failed to yield the right of way and was struck on the driver’s side.

DPS said a 12-year-old girl and a 8-year-old boy died in the crash. A 11-year-old was taken to Children’s Health Medical Center – Dallas in serious condition. The driver, a 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old passenger were taken to UT Health East Texas – Tyler in serious condition.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Ethan Black was last seen on July 8 in Smith County.
Missing Larue man safe in Rusk County medical facility
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Cherokee County Courthouse
Funds missing from Cherokee County tax office
Reducing Cattle Herds
Heat, drought causing East Texas ranchers to sell off cattle
Complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms causes some damage in East Texas

Latest News

Storm causes damage in Jefferson
Historic area of Jefferson hit hard by storm
First of 3 sculptures by Arts!Longview Cultural District installed at public library
First of 3 sculptures by Arts!Longview Cultural District installed at public library
Cherokee County cockfight udpate.
Cherokee County authorities make arrest, issue 60 citations in connection with cockfighting ring
Cherokee County authorities make arrest, issue 60 citations in connection with cockfighting ring