2 children killed in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two children were killed in a crash in Smith County.

According to DPS, at 5:10 p.m. on July 5, a 2003 GMC Envoy was traveling north on FM 2661 while the driver of a Freightliner M2 was headed north on Highway 64 W.

DPS said the driver of the GMC failed to yield the right of way and was struck on the driver’s side.

DPS said a 12-year-old girl and a 8-year-old boy died in the crash. A 11-year-old was taken to Children’s Health Medical Center – Dallas in serious condition. The driver, a 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old passenger were taken to UT Health East Texas – Tyler in serious condition.

