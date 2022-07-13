Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Weed-killing chemical found in majority of urine samples in US, study finds

A recent study found a popular weed-killing chemical is found in the majority of the nation's...
A recent study found a popular weed-killing chemical is found in the majority of the nation's urine samples.(Mike Mozart via MGN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows a popular weed-killing chemical is in more than 80% of the nation’s urine samples.

The controversial herbicide glyphosate has been linked to cancer and is the active ingredient in the widely used Roundup for weed control products.

The company is at the center of thousands of lawsuits claiming it causes cancer.

Farmers spray the pesticide, which has been found in a variety of food, including baby formula.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renault Kay
Smith County authorities make first arrest in wake of new mass gathering regulations
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Maylon Couey, age 17, is missing from the Brownsboro area.
Sheriff asking for public’s help locating missing Brownsboro teenager
Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
Longview ISD says employees accused of student abuse no longer with district
Dam at Lake Livingston
Body of teen who drowned in Trinity River recovered

Latest News

Nacogdoches County Jail
Need For New Nacogdoches County Jail
Webb Telescope
TJC scientist explains significance of images NASA released from Webb telescope
Interim Smith County PCT 1 Constable Caraway
Interim Smith County constable aims to ‘restore and renew’ integrity in office
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Jan. 6 probe: Trump fought top officials’ strong objections
FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition