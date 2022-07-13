Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Trinity fire fighters face challenges with string of recent fires

Trinity Fire & Rescue
By Avery Gorman
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman has interview Trinity Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Keith Johnson regarding the recent outbreak of fires. Johnson said that his men are very tired from fighting all the fires. He said that while conditions are not as bad as in 2011, we are “pretty close.” He also mentioned that they are still fighting fires started by illegal burning and urged residents to call in instances where they observe neighbors illegally burning fires.

