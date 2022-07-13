WebXtra: ‘Permanent jewelry’ trend makes way to East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A unusual new trend in jewelry is now available in East Texas, called “permanent jewelry,” and it’s becoming popular across the country.

Sometimes called “forever bracelets” or “infinity bracelets,” the trend began popping up on social media. The process involves getting jewelry fit, from necklaces to ankle and wrist bracelets, welded onto you. But they’re not heavy chains or solid metal rings, just simple light gold or silver. While the bracelets are permanent, they don’t attach to or pierce your skin. Local jeweler Mary Wood said the process in quick and affordable.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.