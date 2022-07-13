Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Parents charged after 2-year-old found dead in home, sheriff says

Jail records confirm the mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse...
Jail records confirm the mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse Gunn, are both charged with child abuse/neglect: reckless disregard for life. Gunn is also facing a drug possession charge.(Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old girl was found dead in a Virginia home Thursday, according to officials.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said the child’s parents were both arrested and charged with child neglect due to the conditions of the home. Deputies did not elaborate on those conditions.

Jail records confirm the mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse Gunn, are both charged with child abuse/neglect: reckless disregard for life. Gunn is also facing a drug possession charge.

Raines and Gunn are both being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office said the medical examiner is working to determine a cause of death for the toddler.

Deputies did not provide further details but said they are continuing to investigate the case and will provide further information as it becomes available.

