Odessa parents arrested in the death of a 7-month-old child

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ODESSA POLICE NEWS RELEASE:

On July 12, 2022, at approximately 12:52 pm, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to Brady Station Apartments, 4421 E 52nd St #721, in reference to the death of a 7-month-old child.

The investigation determined that the child sustained physical injury while in the care, custody and control of the child’s parents.

Based on the facts and circumstances pertaining to the investigation, Kameron Gammage, 23, was arrested for the offense of Injury to a Child - First Degree Felony. Leyla Pierson, 18, was arrested for the offense of Injury to a Child - State Jail Felony.

A follow-up investigation will continue.

