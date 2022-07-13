NTSB: Pilot practicing hover takeoffs, landings prior to crash at Rusk County airport

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released additional details regarding a helicopter crash in Rusk County.

The June 6 crash occurred at the Rusk County Airport. The NTSB reports that, according to the passenger, the pilot was practicing hover takeoffs and landings. While hovering before a landing, the helicopter “shuddered” and the left skid contacted the ground. The helicopter then rolled onto its left side and sustained “substantial” damage to the main rotor blades and tail boom.

Previous reporting:

Married couple injured in Rusk County helicopter crash

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.