Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

NTSB: Pilot practicing hover takeoffs, landings prior to crash at Rusk County airport

The helicopter crash occurred at the Rusk County Airport in Henderson.
The helicopter crash occurred at the Rusk County Airport in Henderson.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released additional details regarding a helicopter crash in Rusk County.

The June 6 crash occurred at the Rusk County Airport. The NTSB reports that, according to the passenger, the pilot was practicing hover takeoffs and landings. While hovering before a landing, the helicopter “shuddered” and the left skid contacted the ground. The helicopter then rolled onto its left side and sustained “substantial” damage to the main rotor blades and tail boom.

Previous reporting:

Married couple injured in Rusk County helicopter crash

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renault Kay
Smith County authorities make first arrest in wake of new mass gathering regulations
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
CR 492 fire
Burn ban violation leads to grass fire in Lindale area
Crash on I-20
Crash on I-20 near Toll 49 forcing traffic onto off-ramp in Lindale area
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Sculpture installed at Longview Public Library
First of 3 sculptures by Arts!Longview Cultural District installed at public library
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
RUNNING LIST OF BURN BANS
East Texas store says vinyl increasing in popularity
East Texas store says vinyl increasing in popularity
Vinyl
East Texas store says vinyl increasing in popularity