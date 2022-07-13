Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man accused of using drone to smuggle contraband into prison

(Pexels.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) - A Houston man has been indicted on charges accusing him of trying to use a heavy-duty drone to drop forbidden items to inmates at a federal prison in Texas.

Federal officials unsealed an indictment Tuesday accusing Davien Philip Turner of two counts of unlawfully flying an aircraft.

Each count is punishable by up to three years in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Britt Featherston said there was no evidence that Turner succeeded in delivering contraband with his drone, but there have been cases of such items being dropped into the federal prison complex south of Beaumont.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renault Kay
Smith County authorities make first arrest in wake of new mass gathering regulations
CR 492 fire
Burn ban violation leads to grass fire in Lindale area
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Reducing Cattle Herds
Heat, drought causing East Texas ranchers to sell off cattle
Crash on I-20
Crash on I-20 near Toll 49 forcing traffic onto off-ramp in Lindale area

Latest News

Permanent jewelry
WebXtra: ‘Permanent jewelry’ trend makes way to East Texas
Permanent jewelry
WebXtra: ‘Permanent jewelry’ trend makes way to East Texas
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
Cherokee County Courthouse
Funds missing from Cherokee County tax office