Man accused of using drone to smuggle contraband into prison

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) - A Houston man has been indicted on charges accusing him of trying to use a heavy-duty drone to drop forbidden items to inmates at a federal prison in Texas.

Federal officials unsealed an indictment Tuesday accusing Davien Philip Turner of two counts of unlawfully flying an aircraft.

Each count is punishable by up to three years in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Britt Featherston said there was no evidence that Turner succeeded in delivering contraband with his drone, but there have been cases of such items being dropped into the federal prison complex south of Beaumont.

