Lufkin opens Texas East Tournament with powerhouse Pearland

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -The Lufkin Majors are in the Texas East Little League Tournament for the first time since 2017 and the competition is no joke.

Lufkin will open up against Pearland at Faulkner Park in Tyler Saturday night at 5 p.m. It is the first time the team has played in the state tournament since 2017. That was the year that Lufkin brought home the U.S. Championship.

“We try not to mention Williamsport,” head coach Bud Maddux said. “It is a bad word at practice.”

A lot has changed since the Thundering 13 went to Williamsport. To get to the 75th annual event, a new game plan by Maddux has been developed.

”There is a little more strategy involved,” Maddux said. “Back then we went up and hit home runs. Now we have to do a little bunting and different strategic things.”

Lufkin is in the state tournament after winning three-straight elimination games at the sectionals. Coach Bud has made the message clear to his team: The real work begins this weekend.

”We do the best we can out here at practice to let them know that what they won in the past is there and they have to move forward from there,” Maddux said. “It is not going to come easy.”

Pearland went perfect through the section 3 tournament to get to state and as a league has sent three different all-star teams to the Little League World Series. Their last Texas East State Championship came in 2016.

”They are going to be a team that we are going to have to play our best to beat them,” Maddux said. “That is all there is to it.”

Texas East State Tournament:

July 16 - July 19: Faulkner Park in Tyler - Field 5

Parking: $5 per car

Day 1: July 16 Lufkin vs Pearland, 5 p.m. El Campo vs Bridge City, 8 p.m.

Day 2: July 17 Loser Bracket: Lufkin/Pearland loser vs El Campo/Bridge City loser, 5 p.m. loser is eliminated Winner Bracket: Lufkin/Pearland winner vs El Campo/Bridge City winner, 8 p.m. winner advances to Championship Round

Day 3: July 18 Semifinal: Loser Bracket winner vs Winner Bracket loser, 7 p.m. Winner advances to championship Round

Day 4: July 19 Day 3 winner vs Winner Bracket, 5 p.m. If Day 3 winner wins first game , a deciding game will follow 30 minutes later



