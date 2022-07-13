Larue man missing after last seen in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - George Ethan Black has been reported missing in Smith County.

Black is from Larue, but was last seen on Jennifer Drive off of FM 756 near Tyler on July 8.

He is not on medication for any physical or mental illness according to the sheriff’s office, but was seen for chest pain approximately three weeks ago.

Black left on foot wearing a white shirt, blue Nike shorts and black shoes. He has not attempted contact with family or friends since he went missing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of George Black, please contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600

