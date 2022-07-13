Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kings Academy Knights

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Head Coach: Ryan Preston

District: TAIAO 6-Man

School Colors: Navy, Red, and White

Stadium Address: Grace Community

2021 Record: 0-6

Notes: King’s Academy welcomes in a new coach this year. Bobby Perry takes over the program.

2022 Schedule:

8/19 vs Legacy Christian at Legacy Christian (Scrimmage)

8/26 vs Christian Heritage @ Christian Heritage

9/2 vs Legacy Christian @ Grace Community

9/9 vs East Texas Home School @ ETHS

9/16 vs North Texas Spartans @ Grace Community

9/23 vs THESA @ THESA

9/30 - BYE

10/7 vs Oakwood @ Grace Community

10/14 vs CHANT @ CHANT

10/21 vs Tyler HEAT @ Grace Community (HC)

10/28 vs LEAD @ LEAD

