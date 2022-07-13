Kings Academy Knights
Head Coach: Ryan Preston
District: TAIAO 6-Man
School Colors: Navy, Red, and White
Stadium Address: Grace Community
2021 Record: 0-6
Notes: King’s Academy welcomes in a new coach this year. Bobby Perry takes over the program.
2022 Schedule:
8/19 vs Legacy Christian at Legacy Christian (Scrimmage)
8/26 vs Christian Heritage @ Christian Heritage
9/2 vs Legacy Christian @ Grace Community
9/9 vs East Texas Home School @ ETHS
9/16 vs North Texas Spartans @ Grace Community
9/23 vs THESA @ THESA
9/30 - BYE
10/7 vs Oakwood @ Grace Community
10/14 vs CHANT @ CHANT
10/21 vs Tyler HEAT @ Grace Community (HC)
10/28 vs LEAD @ LEAD