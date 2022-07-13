Funds missing from Cherokee County tax office

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating the disappearance of funds from the tax office in Cherokee County.

District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said the office notified him about missing funds and he forwarded the case to Texas Rangers.

Beckworth said he could not comment further on time periods or how much money was missing.

The county auditor’s office deferred comment to Beckworth.

