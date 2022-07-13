East Texas store says vinyl increasing in popularity

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Once a relic of the past, vinyl records are making a comeback.

Main Street Vintage and Vinyl in Kilgore has been open for a little over two months and vinyl records are the top seller over anything else in the store. Owner Ronald Brian says that the younger generation is the group that is helping with the popularity of vinyl.

“Vinyl’s been making a comeback lately. a lot of the younger generation seems to be falling into it. They are real interested in the nostalgic value about it. people still say that the sound is a lot better. the quality is a lot better than C.D. ,” said Ronald Brian, owner of Main Street Vintage and Vinyl.

Brian also added that he sees older people come into his business and they reconnect with vinyl by seeing albums that they had in their youth. Main Street Vintage and Vinyl is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

