HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Hallsville Fire Marshall Bert Scott and Harrison County Fire Marshall DJ Couch about a 17-acre fire at the Hallsville city limits near the junior high school.

Scott said there was damage to the baseball field but the fire did not reach any of the school buildings.

Drone video shows 17-acre fire near Hallsville Junior High (KLTV)

