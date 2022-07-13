Brownsboro ISD increases school meal prices for 2022-2023 school year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Parents and guardians of Brownsboro ISD students, who saw free school meals for two years, will have to pay again for those meals at an increased rate.

On Monday, Brownsboro ISD unanimously voted to increase school meal prices for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Similar to everything else in our economy,” Brownsboro ISD Director of Student and Staff services Brad Robertson said, “School costs and lunch costs and things are no different.”

Each meal will increase by $0.05. This, after having free meals for 2 years because of a USDA waiver during the pandemic. “For the 2022-2023 school year, USDA did not extend that waiver, unfortunately,” Robertson said.

Before the free meals, elementary and intermediate schools paid $1.55 for breakfast and $2.55 for lunch. Now, students will pay $1.60 for breakfast and $2.60 for lunch.

In 2019 at the junior high and high school, students paid $2.00 for breakfast and $3.20 for lunch. Now, students will pay $2.05 for breakfast and $3.25 for lunch.

“We would love to be able to do the free lunches again for everybody, but without the waiver, there’s just no way that we can,” Robertson said.

The rise in prices will combat the rise in prices the school is facing to get the meals delivered.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ June Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to reflect a year-over-year increase of 8.8%, meaning prices climbed at a faster pace than the prior 40-year high of 8.6% last month.

“It’s unfortunate because I know everybody is still going through a lot of hardships, and financial hardships,” Robertson said. “It’s necessary for us to be able to still provide lunches and breakfasts for our students.”

