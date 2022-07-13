Blair Named to the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KBTX) - Women’s basketball legend and Aggie great Gary Blair was named to the 2022 class of the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor on Wednesday.

Blair led the Razorbacks for 10 seasons (1993-2003). He took the program to five NCAA tournaments, including a run to the 1998 Final Four as the No. 9 seed, which remains the lowest seed to make a Final Four in women’s basketball history.

On Sept. 2, 2022, Blair will be inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame at the 44th Burgess Banquet for his outstanding 19 seasons in Aggieland. Two weeks later on Sept. 16, the Razorback great will be inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Honor at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.

Blair, who retired from coaching at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, led the Aggie women’s basketball program from 2003-2022. Best remembered for leading the Aggies to the 2011 National Championship, Blair also guided his Texas A&M squads to five conference titles and 16 trips to the NCAA Tournament. The Dallas native finished his career as Texas A&M basketball’s winningest coach, having totaled 444 victories for the Maroon & White. The court at Reed Arena now bears his name, making him one of three women’s basketball coaches to currently have a basketball court named in his honor.

The Hall of Famer finished his career ranked 12th all-time in Division I wins (852). Throughout his 37-year head coaching career at SFA, Arkansas and Texas A&M, he led his teams to 35 winning season, 30 20-win campaigns, 26 NCAA Tournaments, 18 conference titles, 13 Sweet Sixteens, four Elite Eights and two Final Fours.

