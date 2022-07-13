3-Digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline active this week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is launching a 3-digit number, 9-8-8.

“The change of it shows just how necessary it is and how important it is to make it a simple number to remember,” Erin Young, licensed clinical social worker and co-owner of Bridge Therapeutic Services in Tyler said.

The lifeline is a national network of crisis call centers providing 24/7, free and confidential support to people who are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress.

“They’re always there, they’re always available, and they can counsel people whether they’re in crisis or they’re fearful of that crisis and help connect them with local resources in a moment’s notice,” Young said.

The FCC approved 9-8-8 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline back in December 2019.

“When you’re in a moment of crisis, you’re not going to easily recall a long number and you’re not even going to think to Google it, but if it’s something that you hear in passing or you’re aware of, it’s easier to recall it in a moment when you’re in crisis,” Young said.

The FCC said 9-8-8 compares to 9-1-1, with hopes to decrease the stigma surrounding mental health illnesses.

“9-1-1′s an emergency and any time you feel like your life is at risk, whether someone’s hurting, you would be 9-1-1 or whether someone feels like they want to hurt themselves, it would be a moment that you need to contact help,” Young said.

9-8-8 will be active Saturday, July 16 by call, text or chat. Until then, the current lifeline phone number at 1-800-273-8255 will be active and will remain in effect even after 9-8-8 is launched nationally.

