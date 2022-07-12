Wills Point ISD names interim superintendent

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - Wills Point ISD has named an interim superintendent after Dr. Scott Caloss, the former superintendent announced he will take a position with Medina Valley ISD.

Wills Point ISD Board of Trustees announced on Monday Dr. Barbie McMath will serve as the Acting Superintendent until a search for the next superintendent is complete.

Dr. McMath has served as the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction since 2016.

“The Board of Trustees is confident that Dr. McMath can lead the district during this period of transition as we search for our next superintendent of schools,” said Board President George Wilcoxson.

