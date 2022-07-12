WebXtra: Tyler nonprofits team up to help residents in need cool off

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nonprofit organizations PATH and Meals on Wheels are partnering up for this summer’s fan drive. The drive helps people in need stay cool in this hot Texas weather. Today, they were able to deliver fans to Meals on Wheels clients in Tyler. This effort is not possible without their sponsors: TXU, Maddox Air Conditioning, Hall Buick GMC, and the Genesis Group.

