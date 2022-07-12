Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Hot again today! Heat Advisory in effect through this evening. Weak cold front swings in tomorrow.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up to another round of warm middle to upper 70s to kick off our Tuesday. Expect plenty of sunshine and only a slight chance at a stray shower or thunderstorm as highs rocket back into the lower 100s for the majority of the area. Heat Advisories remain in effect through this evening due to heat indices reaching upwards of 105+ degrees. Please drink plenty of water today and keep a close eye on children and outdoor pets. A weak, dissipating cold front will work its way in from the north tomorrow and will bring some slight relief from the triple digit heat. Just like this past weekend, temperatures are not much cooler behind the front than the ones in front of the “cold” front, but this surface feature will be a good area of development for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. The scattered rain and cloud cover, plus a brief weakness in our higher pressure overhead, should allow temperatures to drop into the middle to upper 90s for most on both Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday our rain chances become pretty spotty once more, and temperatures will slowly creep back to the 99 degree range for the end of the work week and start of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine and beautiful weather is expected for both Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will likely get back to the 100 degree mark for some unfortunate hot spots.

