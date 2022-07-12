Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County crews battling fire near CR 492 in Lindale area

By Kristine Guevara and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews from Smith County are currently battling a grass and woods fire in the Lindale area.

The fire is located near CR 492. Heavy smoke can be seen in the area and hay bales are also on fire. Crews on scene estimate the fire is 15-20 acres in size.

Lindale and Red Springs along with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office are on the scene fighting the fire and investigating.

