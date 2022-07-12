Smith County sheriff says civil asset forfeiture needed to fight organized crime

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said civil asset forfeiture is needed to fight organized crime.

“I’ve seen much more benefit than I have of abuse of this statute,” Smith said in regards to the state’s civil asset forfeiture law.

On Thursday, KLTV heard from State Representative Matt Schaefer who is pushing a proposal to reform the state’s ability to seize assets.

He said he has been working on an asset forfeiture reform bill for more than eight years.

“The bill that I passed through the House last session, but died in the Senate, would have raised the burden of proof to clear and convincing evidence,” Schaefer said on Thursday. “The goal is to raise the burden of proof on the state so that there is no doubt really that this was an appropriate action.”

Rep. Schaefer said the bill would not remove asset forfeitures, but enhance the proof needed to seize assets.

“We give clear and convincing already, and really in some instances, proof beyond a reasonable doubt, which is required in the criminal trial,” Smith said.

He said civil asset forfeiture is needed to fight organized crime.

“The only way that you’re going to get at the person at the top is in his pocketbook, and if this passes and you start chipping away at the ability for the law enforcement to use civil asset forfeiture, it’s going to be a free for all.”

Rep. Schaefer plans to file the asset forfeiture reform bill in January.

Related: Former owners of East Texas Poker Room reach out to Rep. Schaefer for help

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.