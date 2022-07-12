Nearly 200 counties in Texas under burn ban

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The dry weather conditions has hundreds of counties in Texas under a burn ban but Webb County is strictly absent, for now.

A map issued by the Texas A&M Forest Service shows 199 out of the 254 counties are under the ban.

A county judge or commissioners put the ban in place that would prohibit or restrict outdoor burning but a slight weather change had officials hold the ban.

Commissioner John Galo says we had a burn ban and it was only in effect for 30 days. During those 30 days, we actually had some rain events.

“The fire chief at that time, did not bring it back to continue. It was going to be on a continuing basis. I believe he will bring it back now, obviously those rain events did not cover all Webb County. We haven’t had any since and what I understand there’s nothing in the future”, said Galo.

If a burn ban is put in place, there might be some exceptions for construction sites but there is no word yet on when the county might issue a ban.

