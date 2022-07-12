Longview homeowner pushes for safer roadway after conflicts on his street

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Michael Nelson and his family are facing issues on the street where they live.

The Nelson family lives right off of Stewart St. in Longview, and Stewart connects to the busy Loop 281. Nelson says speeding drivers too often come from the loop and turn onto their street.

A few car crashes have occurred in the area, and he believes speeding is the reason for these accidents.

Nelson says, “It’s a huge safety issue right here.”

“When we first bought this house, I just thought it was going to be like a neighborhood, everyone waving you know. And then I found out that most of the people going through here have no connection to the neighborhood. They’re going to Kilgore. They’re going to Tyler.” says Nelson.

Nelson had the idea to put up a ‘slow down’ sign. But, motorists continued to ignore it, and even stole the sign numerous times.

Along with the problem, construction is in progress on Harrison Road which connects to the end of Stewart St. Director of Public Works for the City of Longview, Dwayne Archer, says that heavy traffic is increasing due to this roadwork. But as a result, speeding drivers are trying to cut through Stewart in order to avoid the construction.

“But the signal (traffic light) has been completed. There’s a little bit more work to be done there. So I would anticipate that once that’s completed, we’ll see some of that traffic flow reduce.” says Archer.

Nelson states that change must be done for a safer neighborhood.

“We have to separate the neighborhoods from the highways. We have to choose safety over convenience,” he says.

Longview police are aware of these issues and is taking measures to analyze when the speeding problem is most present on Stewart St.

Currently, the posted speed limit on Stewart is 30 miles per hour.

