Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
By Nick Kremer and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – Former escaped inmate Casey White was charged with felony murder for his connection in the death of corrections officer Vicky White.

After being indicted by a grand jury, Casey White, who is already serving a 75-year sentence for a murder in 2015, was served a warrant in prison on July 6, WAFF reports.

Vicky White is the corrections officer accused of helping Casey White escape prison on April 29. The pair was on the run for 11 days and quickly skyrocketed up on the most wanted list.

A car wash attendant in Evansville, Indiana spotted Casey White in his carwash while reviewing the camera footage.

On May 9, Casey White and Vicky White were involved in a police chase in Evansville that ended in a rollover crash.

Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Casey White was taken to the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama.

Update in Casey White's escape trial.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renault Kay
Smith County authorities make first arrest in wake of new mass gathering regulations
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Maylon Couey, age 17, is missing from the Brownsboro area.
Sheriff asking for public’s help locating missing Brownsboro teenager
Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
Longview ISD says employees accused of student abuse no longer with district
Sandra Turnpaugh, 81, was reported missing Sunday night in Gun Barrel City, Texas.
Silver Alert discontinued for Henderson Co. senior citizen

Latest News

Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income
Texas A&M Forest Service warns of increased wildfire danger
Texas A&M Forest Service warns large wildfires possible today
The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in...
NASA’s new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
Texas A&M Forest Service warns of increased wildfire danger
Texas A&M Forest Service warns of increased wildfire danger in East Texas
11-year-old boy survives lightning strike in Florida