Bullard Kids’ Park expanding with inclusive playground

The park expansion is a project headed up by the Rotary Club of Bullard who does a project in the city each year.(City of Bullard)
The park expansion is a project headed up by the Rotary Club of Bullard who does a project in the city each year.(City of Bullard)
By Willie Downs
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As soon as 2023, the Bullard Kids’ Park will be expanding with an inclusive park for special needs kids and their families.

The park expansion is a project headed up by the Rotary Club of Bullard who does a project in the city each year.

The new addition will be phase three to the park, built in 2013.

In lieu of mulch, the new playground will have a smooth rubberized base for wheelchair accessibility as well as equipment that is designed with special needs children in mind.

“The rocker that’s in there - it’s got one side of it where you can put a wheelchair and the other spot will be for someone, like a sibling that is not special needs, [where they] actually can play together,” says Bullard City Manager, David Hortman. “That’s where all inclusive comes in.”

The inclusive park is about 40′ wide by 76′ long and will be located on the south side of the existing Bullard Kids’ Park.

The total cost of the park will be around $240,000. Tonight the city will submit an application for a 50-50 grant match through the Texas Parks and Wildlife.

According to Hortman, they will match up to $150,000 and the city plans to raise the rest through private donations.

Hortman says even if the grant application is denied, the park expansion will still happen, just not as quickly.

