Appeals court grants stay of execution for Ramior Gonzales over testimony questions

Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001.(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - An appeals court has stayed this week’s execution of a death row inmate who had raised questions about whether prosecutors had presented false and inaccurate testimony from an expert on whether he would commit more crimes in the future.  Ramiro Gonzales had been set to receive a lethal injection for fatally shooting Bridget Townsend in 2001. Gonzales’ attorneys had asked the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to stay his execution, arguing prosecutors presented false testimony that wrongly claimed he would be a future danger, a legal finding needed to impose a death sentence.  The appeals court on Monday granted the stay request, saying Gonzales’ lawyers had made a sufficient claim that merited additional review by a lower court.

