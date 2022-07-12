Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Agents find 32 undocumented immigrants living in stash house

Agents shut down stash house in south Laredo
Agents shut down stash house in south Laredo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is expected to face charges after authorities find over two dozen undocumented people inside a south Laredo home.

On Thursday July 7, Border Patrol agents and Webb County Constable’s Precinct 2 searched a house located at 2107 Culiacan Drive.

After a thorough search they found 32 people living inside all believed to be undocumented.

Law enforcement officers arrested Edgardo Hernandez Zamora in the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

