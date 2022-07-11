Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: UT Health EMS crew pays tribute to fallen paramedic

By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health East Texas EMS crews helped escort a temporary EMS memorial through Smith County on Monday.

The National EMS Memorial, known as the Tree of Life, is making its way across the country during a multi-state procession. It passed through Smith County on Interstate 20 as East Texas crews escorted them to the Rusk County line.

On November 17, 2021, David Eads, a UT Health East Texas EMS paramedic was killed in a crash while on duty. Eads will be one of 72 remembered during a national ceremony later this month.

The procession began in Dallas and will end in Arlington, Virginia, for the 2022 National EMS Weekend of Honor July 22-24. During the EMS memorial service, they will pay tribute to 72 fallen EMS and air medical staff from 26 states across the U.S.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

