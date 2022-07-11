Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Texas energy expert discusses ERCOT’s conservation appeal

By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Blake Holland spoke Monday with Doug Lewin, President of Stoic Energy Consulting, about ERCOT’s appeal to voluntarily conserve electricity.

On Sunday evening, ERCOT released a statement asking Texans to conserve power on Monday, July 11 between 2 and 8 p.m.

“Conservation is a reliability tool ERCOT has deployed more than four dozen times since 2008 to successfully manage grid operations. This notification is issued when projected reserves may fall below 2300 MW for 30 minutes or more,” stated ERCOT’s news release.

ERCOT did not expect any system-wide outages as of Monday morning.

RELATED STORY: ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
Longview ISD says employees accused of student abuse no longer with district
Is the East Texas heat wave a repeat of 2011? We talk to a climatologist for answers.
Climatologist explains East Texas’ current heat wave
police lights
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office searching for Gregg County burglary suspect
The house was converted to a 5 tenant apartment complex.
Tyler man describes escaping deadly apartment fire
DA’s office releases footage from Smith County constable’s alleged theft of home
DA’s office releases footage from Smith County constable’s alleged theft of home

Latest News

Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Tickets for the 37th season of the Texas Shakespeare Festival are now available!
Show goes on at Texas Shakespeare Festival despite COVID-19 illnesses
financial plan review
Dollar General crash
Police: Intoxicated man crashes into two vehicles at Coffee City Dollar General
Police: Intoxicated man crashes into two vehicles at Coffee City Dollar General
Police: Intoxicated man crashes into two vehicles at Coffee City Dollar General