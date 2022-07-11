WebXtra: Texas energy expert discusses ERCOT’s conservation appeal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Blake Holland spoke Monday with Doug Lewin, President of Stoic Energy Consulting, about ERCOT’s appeal to voluntarily conserve electricity.

On Sunday evening, ERCOT released a statement asking Texans to conserve power on Monday, July 11 between 2 and 8 p.m.

“Conservation is a reliability tool ERCOT has deployed more than four dozen times since 2008 to successfully manage grid operations. This notification is issued when projected reserves may fall below 2300 MW for 30 minutes or more,” stated ERCOT’s news release.

ERCOT did not expect any system-wide outages as of Monday morning.

RELATED STORY: ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.