Volunteers work through East Texas heat to maintain Whitehouse trails for hikers and cyclists

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - What was once a storage area for the city of Whitehouse has been rebuilt into a hiking and biking trail by locals for locals and those from out of the area.

The heat couldn’t keep volunteers away from working on projects that aimed to keep the Blackhawk Creek Trail maintained. Justin Brown is one of the trail stewards and said it’s close to three miles, for both hikers and cyclists.

“We’re doing trimming, most of the trail just needs to be trimmed. Then we’re also going back in and kind of putting some wood in certain spots where we’re going to build either small bridges, little walking paths,” Brown said. “Then we’re also building berms, if you wanna say, for the bikes to be able to get through and it’s not as off camber.”

Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley was also out to help work and support their mission. He said a few years ago the property was being used for storage for some aggregate left over from projects. The city then donated it to be used for a trail.

“I grew up just south of Whitehouse where we would create trails like this in our woods,” Wansley said. “It brings together all walks of life. You got people with different incomes, different backgrounds, different ethnicities, the trail is a level playing field for everybody to come out here and enjoy.”

Laurie Simpson works at Simpson’s Bicycle Shop and said they’ve been able to raise funds to go toward the projects. They have $500 sign donations and a ten dollar sticker.

“Just threw it out there, said hey, you know what, I’m going to design a sticker. It’s ten bucks and within three weeks I sold about a thousand dollars worth,” Simpson said. “Lindsay Park, which is 15 miles. You have Blackhawk Creek, which is where we are now, which is about 2.5 miles, and then this is Faulkner Park. They’ve got a flow line and some jump lines at Faulkner Park.”

The group spent all morning and afternoon working, taking a break for lunch, hydration, and shade. Greg Dahms uses the trails and came out to volunteer today. He said they want to keep the trail maintained and usable for all skill levels.

“This whole East Texas area is really becoming a real mecca for bicycle stuff. Branson, Missouri is a huge area for that. As is Bentonville, Arkansas, and Tyler is getting more and more trails. So I’d like to see us have even more trails so that people come from other places in the country and around Texas to come and ride here,” Dahms said.

They tell us they try to routinely come out twice a year to keep the trail in good shape. Others will trim and move things as they go out to ride or walk.

For more information on what they’re doing or to donate you can visit Simpson’s or the Blackhawk Creek Trail Facebook page

