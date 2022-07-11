Still no quorum in Coffee City for city council meeting to proceed

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Once again, the city council in Coffee City does not have enough members to fill a quorum.

Mayor of Coffee City, Frank Serrato, and two other council members were the only officials with the city to show up for a meeting on Monday night. Those members were Chuck Jones and Marcus Castleberry.

Without a quorum, they cannot have a meeting to accept the resignations of other members who no longer wish to be on council, and cannot, therefore, add new members to replace them. Council members Kevin Swanson, Riley Standifer and Ray Ver Hey were those who resigned.

Mayor Serrato said that in May 2022 city council members resigned their positions as a “political ploy” to get him to resign as mayor. He said he will not bow down to that ploy, but will continue to serve the people of Coffee City.

