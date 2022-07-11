Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County authorities make first arrest in wake of new mass gathering regulations

Renault Kay
Renault Kay(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith announced that his office has made its first arrest in the wake of instituting new regulations for outdoor mass gatherings.

Renault Kay, 55, of Tyler was arrested on Saturday and charged with promoting a mass gathering without a permit, as well as evading arrest with a vehicle. Smith said that Kay attempted to flee the scene when confronted by deputies because he had a person in his vehicle with outstanding warrants. Deputies were called out to the area near Kay’s property in response to a call about reckless driving. Upon arrival, deputies said they observed a woman collecting money for admission to an event, at which point they asked to speak with the owner.

Kay’s arrest comes less than two weeks after Sheriff Smith and Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks announced the necessity for new regulations. The regulations come in the wake of a recent trail ride shooting where five people were shot.

Previous reporting:

Authorities tightening enforcement in wake of Smith County trail ride shooting

