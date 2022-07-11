Show goes on at Texas Shakespeare Festival despite COVID-19 illnesses

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Shakespeare Festival experienced a shake-up over the weekend when several cast members came down with COVID-19.

According to Meghan Simpson, Artistic Director, four plays were affected by actors falling ill. None of the performances were canceled since understudies were able to step in and perform.

Simpson says they lived up to the old adage: The show must go on! She also says the actors are ending their quarantine period soon and they expect the full company to be back for performances this weekend.

