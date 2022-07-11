Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington on June 22, 2022. Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms, his spokesman said Sunday, July 10, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms, his spokesman said Sunday night.

Schumer, 71, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement.

The New York Democrat will follow federal health guidelines and quarantine this week while working remotely, Goodman said.

“Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues,” Goodman said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Is the East Texas heat wave a repeat of 2011? We talk to a climatologist for answers.
Climatologist explains East Texas’ current heat wave
Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
Longview ISD says employees accused of student abuse no longer with district
police lights
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office searching for Gregg County burglary suspect
Perimeter on U.S. 259.
Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after Gregg County police chase
DA’s office releases footage from Smith County constable’s alleged theft of home
DA’s office releases footage from Smith County constable’s alleged theft of home

Latest News

Cyclists ride over a newly, volunteer installed bridge on the Blackhawk Creek Trail in...
Volunteers work through East Texas heat to maintain Whitehouse trails for hikers and cyclists
A roadside fire has flared back up in Trinity County.
Roadside fire reignites in Trinity County
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
A fast-moving wildfire in Northern California that's threatening the famed giant sequoia tree...
Wildfire near Yosemite's famed Sequoias grows