Roadwork in East Texas for the week of July 11

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:

EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of July 11, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.

----------------------------------------

Anderson County

Palestine Maintenance crews will be seal coating on FM 3224 and FM 2574. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 Super 2 Project

Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue work on driveways and pavement markings. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. Project consists of widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, MBGF, signage and permanent striping.

SH 155 Overlay Project

Limits: From 0.14 Mi S of FM 19 (End of Curb and Gutter) to S of FM 315

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

The contractor is scheduled to work on driveways and drainage structures on SH 155 in Anderson County. The speed limit is scheduled to be reduced to 60 mph throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. It consists of OCST, PFC surface, shoulder texturing, edge treatment and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County

On Monday and Tuesday, Rusk County crews will be performing base repairs on FM 235 between FM 2274 and SH 204. Daytime lane closures should be expected. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.

On Wednesday, Jacksonville and Rusk crews will be on a mill and inlay project on US 79 in Jacksonville, between Austin Street and SH 204. Expect daytime lane closures.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project

Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $13.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled this week. The project adds passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.

US 84 Widening

Limits: From 0.43 mi east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $7.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to replace bridge rail and resume widening. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, along with adding safety upgrades.

FM 22 Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: From CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $5.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue corrective work and construction on the bridge at Turnpike Creek. Flaggers will be present during construction hours. Expect daily lane closures when work is being done. The bridge will be closed during construction. The project will widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges and incorporate safety upgrades.

SH 21 Resurfacing Project

Limits: Houston County Line east to US 69 in Alto

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

Cost: $6.0 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue road work construction on driveway upgrades and structure extensions. No lane closures are expected. The project will consist of pavement resurfacing.

US 69 Signals in Jacksonville

Limits: US 69 at US 175 and US 69 at SH 135

Contractor: Texas Traffic Control Systems, Inc.

Cost: $802,000

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2022

Construction is substantially complete. The only work pending will be punch list items with zero to minimal traffic obstructions. This is a safety project to update existing signals and add pedestrian signals, crosswalks, and curb ramps.

SH 135 Bridge Replacements

Limits: Mud Creek Bridge & Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

No work is scheduled this week. The project is currently under time suspension due to migrating birds nesting under the bridges. The project consists of the replacement of the bridge at Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County

Longview Maintenance will be continuing hot mix overlay on FM 449, eastbound and westbound from Sam Page Rd. to the Harrison County line. Expect delays. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

Spur 63/McCann Road Bridge Project

Limits: From McCann Road, north to Glencrest Lane

Contractor: Leland Bradlee Construction

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2022

This project is part of the City of Longview Guthrie Creek Trail project. It will consist of building a bridge over Guthrie Creek to allow bicyclist and pedestrians to travel under Spur 63. The traffic will be reduced to two lanes, one northbound lane and one south bound lane to allow the contractor to build half of the bridge. Traffic will be switched later to allow completion of the bridge construction. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $14.15 million

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, new bridge, flexible base, hot mix and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $15.16 million

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

Pentecost Rd. Bridge Replacement

Limits: US 259 Business to Stone Rd.

Contractor: South Texas Illumination

Cost: $638,000

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2022

The project consists of replacing the bridge structure on Big Head Creek. Pentecost Road will be closed to through traffic. Only local traffic will be allowed. Through traffic needs to select an alternate route. Estimated completion is August of 2022.

FM 1249 - Kilgore

Limits: US 259 Business to US 259 Bypass

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $1.17 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: August 2022

There is no work scheduled this week. The project consists of milling existing hot mix asphalt and placing new hot mix asphalt, new striping and minor drainage structure work. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. Estimated completion is August 2022.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County

Athens maintenance is scheduled to perform base repairs on FM 2709 between SH 19 N and FM 316 N. A second crew will be performing bridge maintenance work on SH 19 S at Bear Creek between Athens city limits and the Anderson County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Bridge Project

Limits: At the Clear Creek Bridge a mile north of FM 3054 to 0.1 mile north of CR 2830

Contractor: Copasa Inc.

Cost: $30.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2024

The contractor is scheduled to work on the new northbound bridge and roadway elements. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph throughout the project. The project consists of the construction of replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, asphalt concrete pavement (ACP) base, ACP surface, retaining walls, curb & gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.

BUS 175 Safety Improvement Project

Limits: From BUS 19 to Grass Median 1 Mi. west of SL 7

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, Inc.

Cost: $700,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to work on traffic signal supports on BUS 175. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes traffic signals, curb ramps and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County

Henderson crews will be doing an overlay on FM 3135, near FM 1251. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

----------------------------------------

Smith County

Tyler Maintenance will be repairing low shoulders on FM 2089. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will be doing ditch maintenance in various locations throughout the county.

Smith County construction projects updates:

Sidewalks at Various Locations in Smith County

Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Lane to Parkdale Dr.); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Drive)

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

No work is scheduled this week. The project consists of sidewalk construction along SH 64 west in Tyler, SH 110 west in Troup and SH 135 north in Troup.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements

Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22

Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc.

Cost: $1.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

No work is scheduled this week. The project consists of improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $17 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue the mill and inlay on the main lanes and intersections. Anticipate lane closures while work is in progress. When in progress, hours will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Expect delays. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.

SH 64 Bridge Maintenance

Limits: Prairie Creek

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $332,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

No work is scheduled this week. When work is in progress, hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lane closures will be in place when working on the metal beam guard fence and retrofit rail. The project consists of bridge maintenance and repair.

Tyler State Park Bridge and Resurfacing Project

Limits: Park Maintenance Road in Tyler State Park SW to Cedar Point Camping Area Exit

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $2.4 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to begin construction on the bridge and continue cut/fill work throughout the project. The project will consist of bridge and pavement resurfacing.

SH 110 & FM 346 Landscape Project

Limits: Various locations on SH 110 & FM 346

Contractor: Tight Line Construction, LLC

Cost: $157,495

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

No work is scheduled this week. The project consists of landscape development.

Whittle Street, CR 2110 and CR 289 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: Whittle Street, CR 2110, CR 289

Contractor: THK Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.25 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to begin construction on Whittle Street at West Mud Creek Tributary. The road will be closed to through traffic, beginning July 12. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure.

The contractor is scheduled to continue construction on the CR 2110 bridge at Kickapoo Creek. The road is closed to through traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure.

No work is scheduled this week on the CR 289 bridge at Prairie Creek. The road is closed to through traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure. The contractor will complete one bridge at a time. Weather permitting, the bridge is scheduled to be completed at the end of May.

IH 20 Mill and Inlay

Limits: Van Zandt County Line to SH 110

Contractor: Texas Materials Group, INC.

Cost: $6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to redress the shoulders and place emulsified asphalt. Nightly lane closures will be in place. Work will be done at night, Sundays from 9 PM to 5 AM and Monday-Thursday 8 PM to 5 AM. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. Project consists of an overlay with TBPFC surface, ACP surface, planning, shoulder texturing and pavement markings.

US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay

Limits: From FM 16 going southwest to I-20

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2022

Crews will be paving hot mix on the northbound outside lane and shoulder. The northbound outside lane will be permanently closed with signs and channelizing devices for the affected section. Traffic control will be managed by flaggers as needed. The project consists of paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from I-20 north to the Gregg County line. The portion from I-20 to FM 16 also includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation.

IH 20 at Barber Road

Limits: Exit and entrance ramps to Barber Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

Cost: $1.49 million

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2022

This project consists of widening on ramps and exit ramps, culverts, drainage upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and bridge rails on the Barber Road overpass, and asphalt overlay. No work this week on this project.

Safety Improvement Project (Van Zandt, Anderson, Smith and Henderson County)

Limits: FM 47, etc.

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC.

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue work on driveways and drainage structures on FM 850 in Smith County. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes grading, structure work, guard rail replacement and bridge rail upgrades.

---------------------------------------

Van Zandt County

Maintenance crews are scheduled to begin base repair on FM 859 between IH 20 and US 80. A second crew will be rehabbing the south service road on IH 20 at mile marker 542. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 MBGF Improvements (Van Zandt, Smith, and Gregg counties)

Limits: SH 19 in Canton E to MLK Blvd. in Longview

Contractor: Sefbo Pipeline Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2022

Crews will be addressing punch list items in Gregg County (eastbound and westbound). Lane closures will be in effect nightly and will be managed by message boards, channelizing devices and law enforcement officers. Seeding will be performed daily using a mobile operation managed by LEO’s and TMA’s. This project is to construct safety improvements consisting of upgrading metal beam guard fence and mow strip.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay (South of Canton)

Limits: SH 243 (Canton) S 13 miles to Henderson County line

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

Crews will be performing roadway widening operations northbound. Traffic control will consist of a northbound shoulder closure managed by channelizing devices. The project consists of Super 2 work including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs and pavement markings.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay (North of US 80)

Limits: SH 243 (Canton) S 13 miles to Henderson County line

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

Crews will be performing roadway widening operations northbound. Traffic control will consist of a northbound shoulder closure managed by channelizing devices. The project consists of Super 2 work including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs and pavement markings.

CR 2918, etc. Bridge Replacements

Limits: CR 2918 @ Steve’s Crk & Steve’s Crk Relief; CR 2708 @ Caney Crk; CR 2319 @ Alligator Crk

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $1.25 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2022

Crews will be paving hot mix at CR 2708 and addressing punch list items on CR 2918 and CR 2319. CR 2708 will be closed at the bridge for the remainder of construction. Minimal impact to the traveling public is anticipated. The project consists of removing and replacing four bridges.

----------------------------------------

Wood County

Maintenance crews are scheduled to work on base failure repairs on FM 515, west of Winnsboro. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot vehicle controlling traffic. No delays expected.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 37 Road Widening and PFC Overlay

Limits: Quitman City Limit S 5.34 mi to 1.45 mi N of SL 564 in Mineola

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $4.58 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2022

This week, the roadway will be closed on Sunday night, July 10 as crews perform milling, flexible pavement repair, and shoulder level-up operations. Traffic control will consist of daily shoulder closures managed by flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of base repair, level-up, spray paver, permeable friction course surface, structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.

FM 2088, etc. MBGF Improvements in Wood County

· Limits: 10 locations (FM 2088, FM 17, FM 514 FM 515, FM 2966)

· Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

· Cost: $2.1 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: August 2023

Crews will be replacing MBGF on FM 17 at three Lake Fork bridges and on FM 2088. Traffic control will consist of daily lane closures managed with flaggers. The project is for bridge maintenance consisting of MBGF and bridge retrofit rail.

----------------------------------------

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities, follow up action worksheet summary for bridge work repair in Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt Counties.

Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties; Friday after 12 p.m. emergency work only.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Mon - Wed. in all counties; Friday after 12 p.m. emergency work only.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties

Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

Bridge Repair Follow-up: All three counties

Mowing: Smith and Van Zandt County on the eastbound side.

Litter Removal: Scheduled to begin in Gregg County on IH 20 in April. All three counties beginning in July 2022. Pickup will continue in Gregg County in October 2022.

