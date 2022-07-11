Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: Intoxicated man crashes into two vehicles at Coffee City Dollar General

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested after police said he crashed into two vehicles at a Coffee City store while intoxicated.

According to Coffee City Police, Saturday afternoon they responded to the Dollar General in Coffee City for a report of a crash. Callers advised the driver of the Nissan pickup that caused the crash was trying to leave the scene.

Donald Burns
Donald Burns((Source: Coffee City Police Department))

Police identified the driver as Donald Burns of Tyler. They said Burns had left the roadway of SH 155 at a high rate of speed before colliding with two vehicles, narrowly missing several propane tanks by a few feet. The force of the crash sent the last vehicle into the wall of the store and even knocked merchandise off the shelves inside.

Police said after further investigation, a empty bottle of Wild Turkey whiskey and two empty Budweiser beer cans were located inside Burns’ truck.

Police said Burns showed to have five previous convictions for Driving While Intoxicated and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, 3rd or more classified as a 3rd Degree Felony.

“Thank God no bystanders were standing outside or sitting inside the vehicles at the time of the crash and no other parties were injured,” a post on the Coffee City Police Department’s Facebook page read.

