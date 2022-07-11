National Weather Service, climatologist warn of dangers working in heat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Even in this intense East Texas heat wave, work and business must go on, sometimes in modified ways.

With a forecast of 100-plus degree temperatures for the next 10 days, working outside takes on a particular challenge.

“We’re going to be issuing a lot of heat advisories. We’ve been issuing them a good chunk of the summer. Some excessive heat warnings,” said Shreveport National Weather Service Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum.

An early East Texas drought is at the root of this heat wave.

“The ground dries out and it dried out early because we didn’t have much rain early in the year. We’re seeing lots of problems pop up with agriculture and water supply,” said Texas A&M climatologist Dr. John Nielsen-Gammon.

In this heat, physical exertion or even sports can be dangerous for the body.

“Just a few degrees warmer starts stressing the body’s ability to cool itself down. It can be quite dangerous in a hurry, especially if you’re not used to it,” Gammon says.

“In the U-S over the last 15 years, 700 Americans lost their lives per year due to heat related illness. People should be avoiding long periods of outdoor exposure to heat when it’s this hot out. Taking breaks, getting water and thinking about your elderly,” Woodrum said.

Hydration and limited exposure outdoors is strongly urged.

“We are watching this as one of the hottest and drier summers we’ve had,” said Woodrum.

But there may be more than just this summer.

“Unfortunately a decent chance of another La Nina coming this winter. So we could be in the middle of what could be a multi-year drought depending on what happens,” said Nielsen-Gammon.

National Weather Service officials say particular attention should be paid to protect children, elderly and pets during extreme heat waves.

