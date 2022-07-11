Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches County child hospitalized after near-drowning

Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches County child has been hospitalized after a near drowning over the weekend.

According to a social media post by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and emergency responders were dispatched to the 800 block of County Road 250 around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after the 5-year-old boy was pulled from a pond he had become submerged in. The boy, whose name is not being released at this time, did not know how to swim.

As of Sunday, the boy was in stable condition at Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands.

A Texas Department of Public Safety state trooper and a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputy both performed CPR on the child, reviving him until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene. The child was rushed to a county hospital before being taken to Texas Children’s Hospital.

The boy’s father found him in the pond and pulled him from it after family members said they could not locate him around the home.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to exercise caution around all bodies of water and pay close attention to children swimming or playing near water.

