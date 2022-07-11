Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A mix of sun and clouds for this afternoon with a low chance for showers and thunderstorms in Deep East Texas. Temperatures today climb into the upper 90s and 100s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for nearly all of East Texas today as heat index values, or what it feels like in the shade when the humidity is factored in, will be over 105 degrees during peak heating today. This evening, we hold onto the 90s through 8/9pm, and eventually cool into the upper 70s overnight.

For Tuesday, pretty much the same forecast, with highs maybe a degree or two warmer, and continued low rain chances in Deep ETX. By Wednesday our next cold front will be moving into the area. This front will do little to curb temperatures from reaching the triple digit mark on Wednesday but will bring more widespread rain chances to the area for Wednesday and Thursday. A slight cool down in temps will arrive on Thursday, as we’re only forecasting afternoon highs in the upper 90s for Thursday through Saturday. While it will still be quite hot outside, it will at least be a tad cooler.

By Sunday, it does look like we’ll see highs return to the triple digits, so the mild relief will be short lived. At this time, I don’t foresee any significant cool down, that being highs in the 80s or low 90s, for the next seven to ten days. Also worth mentioning, there is an area to watch in the Gulf for possible tropical cyclone development, the National Hurricane Center has given the area a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days. Whether or not this does develop into anything, heavy rain along the Gulf Coast will be possible for a few days this week. We may be lucky enough to get in on some of the action if showers and storms venture far enough west and north. Here’s to hoping, praying, and crossing our fingers. Have a great Monday.

