Lamar jumps ship from the WAC a year early

Western Athletic Conference Logo
Western Athletic Conference Logo(Western Athletic Conference)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin will lose another rival due to conference realignment with Lamar University announcing they are heading back to the Southland Conference a year earlier than expected.

“We are very excited to take advantage of this opportunity to make the move to the Southland Conference for the 2022-23 season for all sports,” Athletics Director Jeff O’Malley said in a press release. “This is the best fit for the future of Lamar University Athletics, our fans and our student-athletes. I would like to thank Commissioner Grant and the leadership of the conference for working with us and providing a chance to join the league immediately.”

Lamar was one of four Southland Conference schools to leave the Southland Conference along with SFA, Sam Houston and Abilene Christian on July 1, 2021. Incarnate Word later would announce a move but a week before the the Cardinals were supposed to join they agreed to go back to Southland.

Lamar was set to go back to the Southland in 2023 but the announcement today means the WAC will now be down to five FCS playoff eligible schools. SFA is considered the top team this upcoming season. They will have to win the WAC and finish at the top of the AQ7, a partnership between the WAC and ASun, if they want to get the automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

Schedules for football and volleyball were already being reworked due to the UIW move. AD’s will have to go back to the drawing board. The WAC has 13 members in all other major sports.

