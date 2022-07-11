Gregg County declines helping to fund proposed Longview amphitheater

Longview, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt says he does not think the time is right to help the City of Longview fund a proposed amphitheater.

On Monday, Stoudt, as well as Longview city leaders, met with the CEO of Red Cat Projects and a representative with Wolverine Interests about the proposed 8,500 seat amphitheater to be built on the southwest corner of I-20 and Estes Parkway in south Longview. Stoudt said they requested $8 million, in addition to the cost of building roads. But Stoudt feels the county can’t participate in the project right now because of high inflation and state laws that limit what revenue cities and counties can receive in this kind of venture.

The Longview City Council has discussed funding options for the 8,500-seat amphitheater. Red Cat Projects is seeking to build and maintain it. The city would own it, after completion, for a one-time payment of $12 million. Red Cat said the location would make it an attractive venue for performing artists already traveling on I-20. Longview Mayor Andy Mack has said in the past that it would pay for itself in two years.

