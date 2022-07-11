Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bullard little league coach aims to train mind, character of young athletes

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Just like the big leaguers, the little leaguers need practice. Hustling after baseballs and fine tuning their act for the big show.

“We’re playing in the Dixie League World Series. We just finished state, placed second in state. Played a very good Paris team. We’ll have them again in the World Series. We’ll be facing a very good Georgia team, they’re good 1 through 7,” said coach Craig Halbrooks.

Coach Halbrooks guides the team of 7-year-olds.

“We’re very fortunate that one through 12 on this team are solid players, especially for 7-year-olds, so we’re really lucky to have this group of kids and family together,” Halbrooks said.

At this level there’s more to it than base running, defense, and offense. There’s also the home values, the character building of these young athletes.

“We had a game in state that just exemplifies all the values, all these parents instill in their kids. discipline, grit, hard work, work ethic. we were down seven, 7-nothing, came back and won in extra innings, to advance to the state championship. just the grit that these kids possess,” Halbrooks said. “It’s just mind blowing to sit back and watch, it’s a credit to their moms and dads, that have raised these kids.”

And we must keep it all in perspective. The game is for them.

This is how it all starts. So win or lose, let them enjoy building something special as a team. These memories will be around for a lifetime.

