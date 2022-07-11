Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Average US gasoline price falls 19 cents to $4.86 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area,...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Assuming oil prices do not shoot up from here, motorists may see prices drop another 10-20 cents as the oil price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it’s $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 13 cents since June 24 to $5.76 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Is the East Texas heat wave a repeat of 2011? We talk to a climatologist for answers.
Climatologist explains East Texas’ current heat wave
Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
Longview ISD says employees accused of student abuse no longer with district
police lights
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office searching for Gregg County burglary suspect
Perimeter on U.S. 259.
Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after Gregg County police chase
DA’s office releases footage from Smith County constable’s alleged theft of home
DA’s office releases footage from Smith County constable’s alleged theft of home

Latest News

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19
Cyclists ride over a newly, volunteer installed bridge on the Blackhawk Creek Trail in...
Volunteers work through East Texas heat to maintain Whitehouse trails for hikers and cyclists
A roadside fire has flared back up in Trinity County.
Roadside fire reignites in Trinity County
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias